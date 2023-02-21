Islamabad sees yet another case of gang-rape against woman
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The capital saw one more harrowing case of a woman becoming victim of gang-rape on Monday.
The victim approached the Shalimar police station and the police registered a case against the two wanted persons on the complaint of the woman.
The woman said she was casting around for a job and she approached these two persons. She added two men took her to an undisclosed site where she was subjected to rape.
The pain-stricken lady said she was dropped at the F-10 roundabout where both men ran away.