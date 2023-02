Parvez Elahi embraces PTI a day ahead of momentous 'Jail Bharo Movement'

21 February,2023 07:55 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with his 10 former lawmakers.

Earlier today, former prime minister Imran Khan held a meeting with former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in connection with the merger of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mr Khan and Mr Elahi discussed the joint political alignment during the meeting. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and 10 former PML-Q lawmakers and senior leaders were present in the meeting.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shujaat Nawaz, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Bao Rizwan, Sajid Bhatti, Ahsanul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Bisma Chaudhry, and Khadija Umar Farooqi also participated.

Moosa Elahi, Chaudhry Maqsood Sulehri, Khurram Munawar Manj, and Haji Umar Habib also attended the meeting.

