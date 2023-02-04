Girl allegedly raped in Islamabad's F-9 park, case lodged

04 February,2023 11:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A girl was allegedly gang raped in the federal capital’s F-9 Park on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, police have lodged a case of the rape of a girl in Islamabad’s biggest amusement place in the Margalla police station.

According to police, the victim was in the park with a friend where two armed men took her to jungle on gunpoint.

In her statement to the police, the girl said that the armed men beat her up when she pleaded with them to let her go and even offered them money in exchange for her safety.

She said that the men raped her threatened to kill her if she informed anyone.

ASI Margalla Police Station assured that the accused will be arrested soon and investigation are underway.

Spokesperson for Islamabad police said that the CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha is supervising the investigation and the people present in the park at the time of the incident were being questioned, while DNA samples of the suspects were also being collected.

He said, “The suspects are being traced through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras, according to police.”