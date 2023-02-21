Shaban moon sighted, Shab-e-Barat on March 8

21 February,2023 07:31 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The moon for the holy month of Shaban 2023 has been sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

Therefore, the first of Shaban would be on February 22, and the Shab-e-Barat would be observed on Wednesday, March 8, said Azad at the conclusion of meeting, held to sight the moon of Shaban 1444 AH in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad attended the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad.

The other members of the Ruet-Hilal Committee attended the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.