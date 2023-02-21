Audio leak: Bar councils to file references against SC judge

21 February,2023 07:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Provincial Bar Councils on Tuesday announced to file references in Supreme Judicial Council against Supreme Court justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi over an alleged audio leak purportedly featuring him and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaz Elahi talking about Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s case.

Speaking to the media, PBC’s Executive Committee Chairman Hasan Raza Pasha while announcing to file reference said that Justice Mazahir violated his oath and damaged the judiciary’s reputation, adding that six misconduct references will be filed against him. He also demanded the incumbent government to withdraw the petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.



He went on to say that such an incident also happened in 1997, and at that time Justice Rashid Aziz, Justice Abdul Qayyum Malik resigned immediately, and he also expressed hope that Justice Mazahir would also resign after the audio leak.

On February 16, former Punjab executive Elahicleared the air over the matter of a purported audio leak, saying the audio was misinterpreted.



Taking to Twitter, Mr Elahi lashed out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying, "The mastermind behind Model Town killings has started to speak against me in a panicked state."



He added that during discussions about the arrest of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, misinterpretation was done by taping the conversation with the lawyer.



Continuing to fire a broadside at Mr Sanaullah, Mr Elahi, said, "With the blessings of Allah Almighty, Sanaullah is being exposed."



He schooled the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying, "The PML-N is quite active in campaigning against the judiciary."



Mr Elahi said, "We always respected the judiciary. Right now, masses are eyeing the judiciary."



Accusing the government of political vendetta, Mr Elahi said, "The government is leaving no stone unturned to take revenge from the political opponents."

He claimed the government wanted to put its political opponents behind bars in the bogus cases.