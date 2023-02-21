Sheikh Rashid warns of insurgency in country if elections are delayed

21 February,2023 12:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (PAML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad claimed on Tuesday the country would suffer insurgency if elections were not held in time.

Speaking to the media in katchery, he said the Aabpara police were notorious for drug dealing. “The police robbed me of valuables and I expect that the licenced weapons and wristwatches will be returned,” he added. He had shared, he said, passwords with the police.

Commenting on the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floated by President Dr Arif Alvi , he said the president did his job nicely and followed the Constitution while announcing the date. “Any political party which is trying to escape the elections is nothing but a mafia,” he added.

Questioning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz’s recent statement [saying the incumbent government is not her government], he said if it wasn’t your government, who brought [your party] to power? “I am not sure whether the elections will be held but it will keep racking the government’s nerves”, he added.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had dismissed Mr Ahmad's plea seeking the return of his mobile phone and precious wristwatches.