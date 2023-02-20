Punjab, KP speakers approach SC for elections date

20 February,2023 03:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Speakers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on Monday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) anew for the date for elections in the provinces.

Governors of the provinces, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), President Dr Arif Alvi, and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have been nominated as respondents.

The plea stated that more than a month had elapsed since the dissolution of the assemblies but the governors had not announced the date for elections yet. “The apex court should order the provincial governors to announce the date for elections as the constitution binds the ECP to conduct elections within the time frame”, he added.