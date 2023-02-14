Fawad berates govt for restoring officers involved in May 25 violence

14 February,2023 07:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the officers involved in violence on party supporters during May 25 long march have been again restored to their positions.

Talking to media in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that a constitutional crisis in the country has emerged and on the other hand, Maryam Nawaz and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja are running a campaign against the judiciary. It seems like Maryam Nawaz is heading this campaign, he said.

The PTI leader said that an NRO of Rs1100 billion was given by the previous regime change.

Mr Chaudhry went on to say that the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order is not being implemented, adding that the validity of court decisions is being nullified under an organised campaign.

Regarding missing Mohammad Khan Bhatti, the former federal minister said that it is the responsibility of the judiciary to protect the citizens, adding that the judiciary shouldn’t remain silent on the issue of missing persons.

Fawad further hoped that the Supreme Court and high court will take notice of the matters, adding that the constitutional process to remove Punjab and KP governors should be started.