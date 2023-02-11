Two police officers suspended over lynching case in Nankana Sahib

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also condemned the incident.

11 February,2023 03:40 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has taken swift action in response to a disturbing incident in Nankana Sahib and suspended two senior police officials for their failure to prevent the lynching of a man.

Videos circulating on social media showed a violent mob outside a police station in Nankana Sahib, scaling the gates and storming the building. One video even showed young children inside the police station, surrounded by broken glass and overturned furniture.

The suspended officials are Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Waraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroz Bhatti. The IGP directed Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to investigate the incident and submit a report.

In a statement, the he emphasised that no one was above the law and that strict departmental and legal action would be taken against those responsible for the incident, as well as those who were negligent and incompetent.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi also condemned the incident, calling it "regrettable and condemnable."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. He said law should take its course and no one would be allowed to take law into his hand.