LHC issued historic verdict on Punjab polls: Asad Qaiser

11 February,2023 01:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in a case related to elections in Punjab was a huge step towards protection of country’s constitution.

The former NA Speaker said the LHC verdict was a key verdict of country’s history and a similar case has also been filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) for holding election in the province within 90 days. We will not tolerate violation of constitution, he added.

The PTI leader said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has destroyed country’s economy in eight months while inflation and unemployment are at historic high.

On Friday, the LHC ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the province in 90 days.

The LHC Justice Jawad Hassan pronounced the reserved verdict on plea filed by the PTI seeking orders for the Punjab governor to immediately announce a date for an election in the province.

Justice Jawad Hassan accepted the PTI’s petition and asked the electoral body to stage the polls within the constitutional limit. The court remarked that the ECP is bound to conduct the election in 90 days after dissolution of assembly.

The court also instructed the ECP to promptly declare the date for the election of the provincial assembly with the notification that specifies the reasons behind the decision after consulting with the governor of Punjab, who is the province’s constitutional head.