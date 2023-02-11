Sheikh Rashid gets bail in Murree case

The AML chief was booked in Murree for interfering in state affairs and resisting his arrest

11 February,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A court in the federal capital granted post-arrest bail to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid in a case registered by the Murree police over interreference in state affairs and resisting his arrested.

The judge approved the bail of former interior minister against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. The close ally of Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is currently detained at the Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in another case.

The development comes a couple of days after a judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court turned down his bail petitions in case related to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The Islamabad police had arrested the former interior minister on Feb 2 after a case was registered at the Aabpara police station against him for accusing the PPP co-chairman of hatching a plot to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Following his arrest, a court approved his two-day physical remand and later he was sent on the judicial remand for 14 days.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Rashid was also handed over the Muree police for investigation on one-day transit remand in the case related to interference in the state affairs.