Amjad Islam Amjad fondly remembered at literary festival

11 February,2023 03:07 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A glowing tribute to iconic poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad was the highlight of the day one of the Pakistan Literature Festival.

It began with recitation of Quranic verses for the departed soul. Amjad Islam Amjad died of a heart attack at the age of 78 in Lahore on Friday.

The gathering paid homage to the literary icon and admired his many contributions to the world of literature. His vacant chair was placed on the stage with his picture as each one of the speakers shared sentimental details about his humble personality. They all agreed that the void created in the realm of literature with Amjad Islam Amjad’s death would not be filled.

Second day – Sessions and Talks

The second day is having a session titled "What's New in Urdu Fiction?" in which eminent writers will discuss works. There will be another session "Ahmad Bashir Ka Kumba" which will be moderated by Bushra Ansari while Neelum Ahmad Bashir, Asma Abbas, Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Abbas will be panellists.

A session "Lahore Pur Kamal" has Nayyar Ali Dada, Salima Hashmi, Yousuf Salahuddin and Kamran Lashari. There will also be a discussion moderated by Dr Sughra Sadaf with Mustansar Hussain Tarar titled "Mein Bhunna Dilli Dy Kangray". Mushtaq Sufi, Prof Zubair Ahmed and Nain Sukh are among the panellists.

Hamid Mir will hold a session for the youth in which he will discuss the concerns of the youth.

“75 Years of Pakistani Art” will have eminent virtual artists like Mian Ijazul Hassan, Rahat Naveed Masood, Shahid Rasam and Quddus Mirza for discussion.

Mushaira is also being organised in the festival for poetry lovers and it will be presided over by Iftikhar Arif. Anwar Masood and Wasi Shah will share their incredible pieces. The conversation Ali Zaryoun and host and musician Yasir Hussain will also be a part of the festival.

