Imran Khan says former army chief admits his regime ouster

11 February,2023 01:20 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan says former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa admitted that he was behind the 'regime change' that led to the removal of his government.

Speaking to a foreign media outlet on Friday evening, Imran Khan claimed that Bajwa had accepted responsibility for the ouster. Initially, Mr Khan had blamed the United States for overthrowing his PTI dispensation but later shifted his focus to Bajwa.

Mr Khan, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April last year, claimed that the current establishment and the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government were on 'one page'. His claims were based on a recent column published in a local newspaper, in which a journalist wrote about his meeting with Bajwa, where the former army chief spoke about his time in office and interactions with Mr Khan.

The journalist wrote that Mr Khan had asked Bajwa to save his government but the former army chief declined, fearing that the PTI was 'dangerous for the country' and that the country would not survive if the PTI remained in power.