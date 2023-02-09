NA Secretariat to stop PTI MNAs from entering the House

Pakistan Pakistan NA Secretariat to stop PTI MNAs from entering the House

NA speaker accepted resignations of 43 PTI MNAs on January 24.

09 February,2023 11:42 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly Secretariat has decided to stop 43 lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from entering the House.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted resignations of 43 more PTI lawmakers on January 24, a day after they announced the withdrawal of their resignations in a bid to bar opposition leader Raja Riaz, a dissident PTI leader, from negotiating with the government on caretaker set-up in case general elections are announced.

Following the speaker’s decision, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotified 43 MNAs. However, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended an order issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to denotify the PTI lawmakers.

The court has also stopped the electoral body from holding by-elections in the constituencies until further orders.