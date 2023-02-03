Asad Qaisar condemns PM's stance on KP police at apex committee meeting

Pakistan Pakistan Asad Qaisar condemns PM's stance on KP police at apex committee meeting

Asad Qaisar condemns PM’s stance on KP police at apex committee meeting

03 February,2023 04:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaisar on Thursday condemned the stance maintained by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police at apex committee meeting.

Know More: PM Shehbaz stresses unity to tackle terrorism at apex committee huddle

He said KP was the most hit province by terrorism adding the PTI government curbed terrorism effectively. “PTI KP chapter is continuously keeping the masses updated with the rise in terrorism while the federal government is paying no heed to curb it”, he added. The federal government, he said, is following fascism [instead] as evident by pressurizing the political opponents.

He said the federal government did not release Rs230 billion earmarked for countering terrorism. “We are ready to let go of personal conflicts for the betterment of country, therefore, the government should express some seriousness”, he added.