PM Shehbaz, Sanaullah to participate in apex committee meeting

02 February,2023 08:38 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will participate in apex committee meeting at Peshawar’s Governor House on Friday.

In the meeting, which will be held after 15 months, the corps commander, KP IG, and chiefs of other institutions will also take part. The key decisions were set to take place in the meeting over the law and order situation and terrorism following the tragedy in Peshawar.

It was also expected to take decisions to set up targeted operations to end the menace of terrorism.

Moreover, an updated list of elements involved in terrorism – their facilitators and hideouts – will also be presented in the apex committee meeting at Governor House.

