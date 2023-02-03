Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan shootout

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed two terrorists during a gun battle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists in general area Esham wheere two militants were killed.

The ISPR further said the killed terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, it added. The Pakistan Army has reiterted its resolve to weed out terrorism from the country's soil.

It is recalled that Pakistan has sacrificed more than 87,000 lives, including personnel of armed forces, police, and citizens, in fight against terrorism.

On Monday, over 100 people, most of them were police officials, were martyred and 216 injured in a terrorist attack on a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines, making it the one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in the country.

A suicide bomber, who managed to enter the red zone in the disguise of a police official, blew himself up in the mosque. The blast was powerful enough that a part of the mosque caved in, stranding several people under the rubble.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

On Jan 31, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at General Headquarters (GHQ). The top commanders of the Pakistan Army paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the mosque blast and vowed that perpetrators would be brought to exemplary justice.

On the occasion, the COAS emphasised that such immoral and cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the nation but rather reinvigorate their determination to succeed in the ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.

