Police to produce Sheikh Rashid in Islamabad court for physical remand

02 February,2023 09:09 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The capital police will produce Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed before a court to get his physical remand in a case related to allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The former interior minister would be produced before Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir. Mr Ahmed was arrested by Islamabad police in the early hours of Thursday from his home in a private housing society in the capital city.

A case was registered against Mr Ahmed on a complaint lodged by Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman, a vice president of PPP Rawalpindi chapter at the Abpara police station. The complainant said the AML chief, in a talk show, accused the PPP co-chairman of getting the assistance of terrorists to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the PTI chief had alleged that Mr Zardari of hatching a plot to get him killed, adding that a militant group had been hired for this purpose.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has been booked, according to the FIR, under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

His arrest comes after he defied a police notice to appear before the investigation team in the case by 4pm on Wednesday. However, the AML chief has challenged the notice in the Islamabad High Court.

Talking to media after his arrest, Sheikh Rashid vowed to stand by Imran Khan and said that truth will prevail at the end. He claimed that hundreds of police officials barged into his house in the wee hours of Thursday without any warrants and arrested him. He said police arrested him despite the fact that a court granted him bail and ordered the inspector-general of police to appear before the court on February 6.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief condemned the arrest of his close ally. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed. Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP," he said.

Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed.Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP. Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 1, 2023

Imran Khan in is tweet also said: "Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt?"