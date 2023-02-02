Imran Khan strongly condemns Sheikh Rashid's arrest

PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the arrest of AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Dunya News reported.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to strongly condemn AML chief arrest. "Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed.Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP," he said.

Imran Khan in is tweet also said: "Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt?"

Earlier, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was taken into custody by police in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Thursday, Dunya News reported. His nephew and former MNA Rashid Shafiq has confirmed reports of Sheikh Rashid arrest.

Rashid Shafiq said that a heavy contingent reached the residence of AML chief Sheikh Rashid located in a private housing society of Rawalpindi and arrested him. He also alleged that police have not informed the family in which case Sheikh Rashid has been taken into custody.

