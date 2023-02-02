Police arrest Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid’s nephew and former MNA Rashid Shafiq has confirmed reports of AML chief arrest.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was taken into custody by police in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Thursday, Dunya News reported. His nephew and former MNA Rashid Shafiq has confirmed reports of Sheikh Rashid arrest.

Rashid Shafiq said that a heavy contingent reached the residence of AML chief Sheikh Rashid located in a private housing society of Rawalpindi and arrested him. He also alleged that police have not informed the family in which case Sheikh Rashid has been taken into custody.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday revealed that a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had filed a complaint against him for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of PTI chief Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, he said Raja Inayat Rehman, the vice president of PPP’s Rawalpindi division, had filed the complaint in the Abpara Police Station. Mr Ahmed said he had been summoned to the police station at 5pm on Wednesday.

The former interior minister said when he sent his lawyer to submit his reply, the SHO refused to accept it. The police officer, according to the AML chief, told the lawyer that he had orders to not accept the statement so Sheikh Rashid could be arrested in the case.

