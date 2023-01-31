ECP once again writes to Punjab, KP governors seeking election date

The governor is bound to announce the election date under Article 105.

31 January,2023 01:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again wrote letters to the governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to seek a final date for the polls.

In its letters, the electoral watchdog stated that Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on January 18; however, the date for elections has not been announced yet.

The ECP further said the governor is bound to announce the election date under Article 105 of the constitution and its also a constitutional obligation to hold polls within 90 days of assembly’s dissolution.

In its first letter to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, the ECP had asked him to pick a date from April 9 to 13. Meanwhile, the KP governor was asked to finalise a date from April 15 to 17.

The secretary of the ECP clarified that in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the elections should be held before April 13 and April 17, respectively.