SC orders recovery of Sindh-based missing girls

Pakistan Pakistan SC orders recovery of Sindh-based missing girls

SC orders recovery of Sindh-based missing girls

24 November,2022 12:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the interior secretary and the Sindh chief secretary to recover the girls disappeared from Sindh and submit report in the first week of January 2023.

During hearing of the case, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the tops officials to speed up the recovery of the missing Baloch girls.

The mother of missing Mahreen Baloch, told the court that her ex-husband Asif Baloch had got her daughters disappeared from the last six years and that she was only looking towards the court for justice.

The CJ remarked that the state is responsible for the security of citizens and tracing missing persons.

Justice Athar Minallah further inquired that who is to be held responsible if the state fails to retrieve the missing persons.

The Hyderabad police DIG told the court that efforts are being made to recover the missing girls. The court then adjourned the case till next hearing.

