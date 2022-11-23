Imran Khan must ask administration for helipad services: IHC

Imran Khan must ask administration for helipad services: IHC

23 November,2022 12:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (CJ IHC) Justice Umar Farooq on Wednesday refused to pass any directions pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrival on helicopter in the Parade ground for rally.

A hearing was held in the Islamabad High Court on the petition filed by PTI seeking permission for the rally to pass through the capital city and also to allow Imran Khan’s helicopter to land in the parade ground.

In the hearing, PTI lawyer apprised the court that Imran Khan has issued the call for a public gathering in Rawalpindi on November 26.

The CJ inquired that if the application submitted to the administration regarding the aforementioned has been rejected? The lawyer retorted that they have submitted the application and another request for Rawat was submitted prior to this.

The council added that they have also asked for the court’s permission regarding PTI Chainman Imran Khan’s helicopter to land in the Parade ground. The CJ IHC responded that the court cannot provide helipad services.

The lawyer appealed that the court should direct the administration to decide on their request as per the law, on which the CJ IHC remarked that the said matter comes in the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi administration and therefore the court cannot pass directions in this regard.

