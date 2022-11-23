Prohibited Funding Case: Interim bail of Imran Khan, others extended

23 November,2022 11:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A banking court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others named in the prohibited funding case.

Banking court judge Rakhshanda Shaheen heard the case of prohibited funding against Imran Khan and others. Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi also appeared before the court. Along with him, other co-accused including Sardar Azhar, Syed Younus, Hamid Zaman, Tariq Shafi, Saifullah Niazi and Amir Mehmood Kiyani were present at the court.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha submitted the application seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds which the court approved and also extended interim bail of all the accused including the PTI chief.

ATC grants bail to PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to PTI leaders Faisal Javed, Amir Kiyani and Raja Khurram Nawaz in a case relating to violation of Section 144 and interfering in the state affairs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan pronounced the verdict on bail pleas which was reserved on Tuesday.

Talking to newsmen outside the court, PTI leader Faisal Javed said the government had framed countless cases against the PTI leaders portraying them as “terrorists”.

He said Imran Khan has been facing a new case every day.

He declared that the economic progress was directly linked to the political stability. “The country is in disorder at the moment with economy in a freefall state,” he added.

He further said the PTI will hold a peaceful march seeking free, fair and transparent elections in the country.