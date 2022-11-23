PM summons meeting of ally parliamentary leaders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday summoned meeting of parliamentary party leaders of coalition partners.

According to sources privy to the development, PM Shehbaz has summoned the meeting at 6pm on Wednesday to discuss country’s overall political situation.

Sources further claimed that the premier will host dinner for parliamentary leaders of allies and also take them into confidence on decisions regarding key appointment.

A day earlier, former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met also Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss overall political situation of the country.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on late Tuesday night said that the Prime Minister Office has received the summary for the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS).

Khawaja Asif in a tweet said that summary forwarded by Ministry of Defense has been received by the Prime Minister’s Office. Inshallah, the rest of the steps regarding the appointment of new army chief will be completed soon, he added.

Sources said that the six lieutenant generals including Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faez Hameed and Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir have been named in the list.

It is pertinent to mention here that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff are retiring from the post on November 29.

ISPR also confired that summary has been forwarded for the appointment of new Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet said, “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.”