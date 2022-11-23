Appointment must be on merit rather on likes, dislikes: Sh Rashid

Appointment must be on merit rather on likes, dislikes, says Sheikh Rashid.

23 November,2022 11:58 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader and former Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid lauded the foresightedness of the institution for incorporating all the names in the summary prepared for Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) appointment.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid maintained that there is no room left for anyone’s likes and dislikes. The COAS will be appointed merely on merit. The new COAS will refrain from any kind of political intrusion and will be loyal to his institution and constitutional duty.

He further mentioned that the new Chief of Army staff will strive hard to strengthen the deteriorating economy. Unlike Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who tussled with his own appointed officials.

On late Tuesday night, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Prime Minister Office received the summary for the appointment of the next COAS.

Khawaja Asif in his latest Tweet said that summary forwarded by Ministry of Defense has been received by the Prime Minister’s Office. "Inshallah, the rest of the steps regarding the appointment of new army chief will be completed soon," he wrote.

Meanwhile, sources privay to the development said that the six lieutenant generals including Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faez Hameed and Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir have been named in the list.

It is pertinent to mention here that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff are retiring from the post on November 29.

Earlier, the GHQ had forwarded the summary for the appointment of new Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its latest Tweet said, “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.”