Pakistan reports 105 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

12 September,2022 07:43 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,571,098. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,599 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 105 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 13,533 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 105 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.78 percent.

