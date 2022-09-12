Rain-wind thundershower likely in parts of country: PMD

PDM has forecast rain in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

12 September,2022 04:11 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, eastern and southern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather was likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

