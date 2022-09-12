Miftah terms rehabilitation of flood affectees major challenge

Miftah terms rehabilitation of flood affectees major challenge

Ismail said restoration of damaged infrastructure is prime priority of incumbent government.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has said that rehabilitation of flood affectees is the biggest challenge for incumbent government.

Speaking at a meeting with delegation of business community in Lahore on Sunday, he said country is facing worst catastrophe during this flood and restoration of damaged infrastructure is prime priority of incumbent government.

He urged the business community to help the flood affectees to rebuild their houses and livelihood.

He suggested to form a committee based on Lahore and Faisalabad businessmen and make a donation pool for flood affectees. He said it is right time to serve our brethren.

Miftah Ismail said that government is ensuring provision of 100 percent facilitation to export-oriented industry with an effort to enhance the country s overall exports.

The Finance Minister also assured the business community to resolve their issues on priority basis.

