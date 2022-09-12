Four terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat

12 September,2022 04:43 am

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – At least four terrorists of banned outfit were killed during a joint operation conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police personnel in Lakki Marwat on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the CTD and police personnel conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Takhti Khel area in the jurisdiction of Naurang Police Station in Lakki Marwat during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire.

The law enforcement agencies personnel returned the fire as a result four terrorist were killed. The CTD spokesperson informed that automatic weapons have been recovered from the dead terrorists.

The spokesperson also informed the a few accomplices of the dead terrorists managed to escape from the scene. The law enforcement agencies have also launched a search operation in the area to arrest other terrorists.

