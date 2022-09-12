PM for protection of Dadu grid station from flood

PM for protection of Dadu grid station from flood

12 September,2022 04:13 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while taking a notice of the possible threat to a 500KV grid station in Dadu from the flood situation, directed for utilization of all resources to protect the power grid.

The prime minister directed the civil and military high-ups to immediately save the grid station from being affected by the flood.

For the uninterrupted power supply, the protection of grid station was necessary, he added. Upon PM’s directive, three excavators had been sent from Moro city.

The prime minister had been supervising round the clock the restoration and rehabilitation work on the flood-damaged infrastructure.

