IRSA releases 271,100 cusecs water

12 September,2022 04:08 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 271,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 284,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 165,400 cusecs and 164,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.80 feet, which was 141.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 27,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 166,800, 164,300 and 176,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

