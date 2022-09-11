CM Elahi announces free solar pumps for flood-hit farmers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday announced free solar pumps for flood-hit farmers across Punjab province.



Punjab CM while addressing the ceremony in honour of the officials and members of the Lahore Press Club, announced the establishment of a patrol post in Journalist Housing Society to check the occupation mafia and said that why was Shehbaz Sharif holding the United Nations Secretary General by the arm and repeatedly assuring him of the correct use of funds.



The CM said that the floods have wreaked havoc on a massive scale due to unusual rains. He highlighted that unusual steps will have to be taken in order to cope up with unexpected climate conditions.



He stated that the financial aid for the heirs of the deceased has been increased from Rs. 0.8 million to Rs. 1 million, adding that financial aid will also be given to those whose houses were damaged due to the floods.



"We are giving solar pumps to the flood affected farmers, Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed will also support the supply of solar pumps to the flood victims on my request, by extending aid to the families of those who died during the flood," Pervaiz added.

