Pakistan Pakistan COAS to visit flood-affected areas of Sindh: ISPR

10 September,2022 12:50 pm

DADU (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will visit far-flung areas of Sindh affected by catastrophic floods, military’s media wing said on Saturday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that COAS will spend time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps.

Army Chief will also meet Pak Army troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, COAS will be flown for an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher, and Manchar Lake.