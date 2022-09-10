US Secretary of Defence offers full support for flood rescue efforts

Pakistan Pakistan US Secretary of Defence offers full support for flood rescue efforts

US Defence Secretary expressed his grief over devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan

10 September,2022 04:30 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin had a telephonic conversation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed during the telephonic conversation.

The Defence Secretary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

He offered full support to the people of Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by flooding and pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

