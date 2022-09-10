Sukkur: CTD arrests two alleged terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan Sukkur: CTD arrests two alleged terrorists

CTD Sukkur during a raid near Khairpur on Friday arrested two alleged terrorists.

10 September,2022 04:21 am

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur during a raid near Khairpur on Friday arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were identified as Aziz Domki and Mitha Khan Makki. Both suspects received terrorism training in Afghanistan and were involved in anti-state activities, the spokesperson added.

The arrested men were experts in IED and explosive material installation. CTD Sukkur has claimed that the suspects were also involved in brainwashing common citizens in different cities and facilitating them to go to Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

The alleged terrorists were also involved in the supply of explosive material to different parts of Sindh province, according to CTD Sukkur.

