Four policemen martyred in attack on convoy of Tank Tehsil Mayor



10 September,2022 04:28 am

TANK (Dunya News) - At least four policemen embraced martyrdom and two others injured in an attack from terrorists on the convoy of Tehsil Tank Mayor Saddam Hussain on Friday evening, Dunya News reported.

According to police, terrorists opened fire on convoy of Tank Tehsil Mayor when it reached near Daraki locality in the precinct of Gulimam Police Station, some 20 kilometres off Tank after visiting flood-hit area of Pai in Kundian Circle.

As a result, four police personnel of a mobile squad escorting the Tehsil Mayor were martyred and two others were injured.

The martyred policemen were identified as Hawaldar Imran, Hawaldar Barkat, Constable Rafiullah and Constable Fazal Rehman. Tank Mayor Saddam Hussain reportedly remained unhurt in the attack.

The martyred and injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Tank for autopsy and medical treatment respectively. The firing according to reports continued in the area for almost two hours after the incident.

