Contempt case: IHC directs Imran to be included in police investigation

The court has ordered the police to complete investigation and submit their report.

06 September,2022 03:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to be included in investigation with the police in the contempt of court case against him for threatening a female judge.

IHC stopped police to present a challan against the PTI Chairman. While a JIT has been formed against Imran Khan in contempt of court case.

Earlier, IHC directed the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to resubmit his response in the contempt of court case.

It is pertinent to mention that a larger bench of the IHC on August 23 issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him in person on August 31, in a contempt of court case pertaining to his threatening remarks about Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.