Imran Khan should refrain from questioning patriotism of military leadership: Bilawal

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan should refrain from questioning patriotism of military leadership: Bilawal

Imran Khan should refrain from questioning patriotism of military leadership, says Bilawal

05 September,2022 07:22 pm

Islamabad (Dunya News) – Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while reacting to Imran Khan s statement, said that the former prime minister is an unguided missile for the country s economy, politics and social harmony.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman should refrain from questioning the patriotism of the establishment and its commanders.

It should be noted that while addressing a rally in Faisalabad yesterday, a statement was made by Imran Khan regarding the appointment of the Army Chief, on which the Pakistan Army has also expressed anger.

The PPP chairman strongly condemned Imran Khan s statement against the top leadership of the Pakistan Army and said that Imran Khan should refrain from questioning the patriotism of the establishment and its commanders.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan is trying to make Pakistan like Libya and Syria by spreading chaos, but patriotic forces will not allow Imran Khan to succeed in his nefarious intentions.

The FM further said that the armed forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for the defense of the country, adding that the people of the entire country stand with the armed forces in the security efforts of Pakistan.