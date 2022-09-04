Federal aid not received as expected: Shaukat Yousafzai

04 September,2022 05:27 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday lashed out at the federal government and said that the infrastructure was more affected than in the 2010 flood while the KP government did not receive federal aid as expected.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shaukat said 289 people have died so far, adding that more than 675,000 people are homeless, 87,000 houses have been destroyed.



"Chief Minister Mehmood Khan visited almost all the disaster-affected areas and met the people, comforted them and supervised the relief work," he added.



He said that there was a huge disaster due to flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the federation and the prime minister were limited to announcements. "Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs10 billion but no support was seen in any kind of relief activities," Shaukat added.