Manchar Lake overflows, Khanpur Dam spillways opened as locals directed to evacuate

Pakistan Pakistan Manchar Lake overflows, Khanpur Dam spillways opened as locals directed to evacuate

Administration has closed all roads leading to the dam

03 September,2022 09:58 am

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) –Manchar lake on Saturday overflowed after water level reached whopping 22 feet in the lake.

Authorities are on high alert as they fear that increase in water pressure could damage or even break doors of the lake.

On the other hand, authorities have also opened spillways of Khanpur Dam as water level increases to an alarming level in the dam. Administration has closed all roads leading to the dam and has directed locals to seek refuge at safer positions.

Meanwhile, floods have claimed 57 more lives, raising the death toll to 1265 with over 33 million affected by the devastation.

So far, 257 people lost their lives in Balochistan, 470 in Sindh, 188 in Punjab, 285 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 42 in Azad Kashmir and 22 in Gilgit- Baltistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that no compromise would be made on transparency and the flood affectees will never be left alone at any cost.

The prime minister said that flood-stricken people that government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had announced Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizar district badly affected by the flash floods.