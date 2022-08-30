Court rejects Gill's bail plea in sedition case

30 August,2022 11:21 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in sedition case.

The Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal rejected the PTI leader’s bail plea as the hearing was resumed on Tuesday.

Earlier, the PTI leader was willing to apologize for his controversial remarks, his lawyer appealed to the court.

During the hearing on Monday, Gill’s counsel said that the complainant -a city magistrate- has blamed the PTI leader of sedition and also nominated five other people in his statement to police.

“Gill could never think of committing treason, rather the transcript of his statement was altered to misquote him,” he alleged and offered that the PTI leader was ready to address any misunderstanding and will even offer apology to address the confusion.

The counsel of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, however, lamented that no one has the right to alter his remarks to blame him for the treason.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 25, Gill filed a bail petition in the sessions court Islamabad. He is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his controversial remarks.

