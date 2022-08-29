Met Office predicts rain at isolated places

Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

29 August,2022 04:51 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir ,Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Kasur and Tharparkar.

