We must take pride in serving nation to best of our abilities: COAS

28 August,2022 11:13 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday emphasised that helping the people of Pakistan in need was a noble cause and "we must take pride in serving them to the best of our abilities".



The COAS visited army troops busy in relief activities in flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot, Sindh, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The Army Chief spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur, and Kambar Shahdad Kot .



The flood victims at Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot thanked the COAS for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to the floods.



The COAS met with troops on the ground and appreciated their efforts to bring comfort to the people awaiting their support.