Nawaz urges political parties to serve flood affectees

28 August,2022 08:02 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday urged the political parties and workers to devote all their activities to serve the flood victims.

While speaking regarding the aid to the flood victims, the PML-N supremo said that the flash flood has caused widespread destruction in Pakistan. People who are victims of natural calamities are waiting for the help of their brothers and sisters, he added.

Urging that this not the time for politics, the former prime minister said there is a dire need to extend full support to the flood-affected people. Besides the political leaders, Nawaz urged the whole nation, including the philanthropists to unite for helping the victims in this hour of sorrow.

Nawaz said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to help the flood victims are worthy of praise. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also visit the flood-affected areas soon and meet the victims, added the PML-N supremo.

The former prime minister also said, “We pray to Allah Almighty to grant us all the opportunity to serve the suffering people”. As the victims of natural calamities are waiting for help, Nawaz added.

