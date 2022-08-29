Balochistan reports three new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed patients in Balochistan surged to 35,938 in the province on Sunday.

29 August,2022 04:49 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,938 in the province on Sunday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,609,370 people have been screened for the virus till August 28 (Sunday), out of which three more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 35,542 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

