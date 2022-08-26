Imran Khan, CM KP visit flood-affected areas of province

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan, CM KP visit flood-affected areas of province

Chief Minister KP has already declared several districts of the province as disaster-hit areas.

26 August,2022 03:41 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of the province.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan met the flood victims and review the relief activities in flood-hit districts.

Imran Khan was also briefed regarding the flood in Dera Ismail Khan. Khan also visited the flood-hit areas of Tank.

Chief Minister KP has already declared several districts of the province as disaster-hit areas.

Imran Khan expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the province due to the rains and recent floods. He said rains have caused large-scale damage across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman PTI directed that Punjab and KP governments provide immediate relief to the flood victims. He said flood victims should be helped without discrimination.