Imran Khan gets bail in section 144 violation case

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas heard the bail plea of Imran Khan.

25 August,2022 03:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After being granted pre-arrest bail from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a terrorism case against him, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday obtained interim bail from district and sessions court in case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in Islamabad during the party’s rally on August 20.

The PTI chairman filed a bail application after a case was registered against him and other PTI leaders in the Aabpara police station.

Imran Khan and other party leaders had participated in a rally held to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest ‘torture’.

After hearing initial arguments from both the sides, the judge granted bail to Imran Khan against surety bonds of Rs5,000 and instructed to appear before the court on September 7.

On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Court Judge Faizan Haider Gilani granted interim bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders – Saifullah Niazi, Ali Awan, Raja Khurram, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem.