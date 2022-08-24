Imran Khan decides to approach ATC for pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

IHC on Monday had granted transit bail to former prime minister Imran Khan.

24 August,2022 10:45 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to approach anti-terrorism court (ATC) for pre arrest bail in a terrorism case registered against him over a ‘threating speech’.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday had granted transit bail to former prime minister Imran Khan and barred Islamabad Police from arresting the PTI Chairman.

PTI Chairman on Sunday was booked for allegedly threatening Islamabad police officers and female magistrate under Section 7 of anti-Terrorism act (ATA).

Sources privy to the matter said that the Margalla police have registered a case under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed against the former prime minister on charges of hate speech.

According to the FIR, Imran Khan threatened and terrorized state organs and tried to pressurize the judiciary and the police. During the rally, he threatened the Islamabad IG, a woman magistrate and the DIG, the FIR added.