Zardari says lust for power driving 'one man' crazy

Members of Sindh cabinet called on former President Asif Ali Zardari.

23 August,2022 11:50 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that lust for power is driving ‘one man’ crazy.

According to details, members of Sindh cabinet called on former President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss matters of mutual interest and flood situation in the country.

On the occasion, Asif Ali Zardari said that situation is worrisome in entire country due to heavy rains and stressed that everyone needs to set aside his politics and instead help the flood affectees.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Zardari said that Pakistan Army soldiers are fighting terrorists in two provinces and this person threats Army, Police and judiciary and then challenges government to arrest him.

Judiciary should decide if this person is above the law or not, he added.